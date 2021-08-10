Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Fife detectives launch manhunt after teenager, 15, sexually assaulted in Cowdenbeath

By Alasdair Clark
August 10 2021, 2.26pm Updated: August 10 2021, 4.43pm
Leuchatsbeath Drive
Leuchatsbeath Drive where the assault took place

Detectives in Fife have launched a manhunt after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Cowdenbeath street.

The teenager was attacked as she walked along Leuchatsbeath Drive, next to the public park.

The incident happened at around 8.45pm on Thursday July 8 but was recently reported to officers.

A man was said to have approached the teenager, pushed her to the ground near some bushes and attacked her before she was able to free herself and run off.

Description of suspect

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40, of heavy build, around 5ft 6ins, and possibly of Asian appearance.

He was wearing dark jogging bottoms and a dark short-sleeved t-shirt. He was also wearing a face covering.

Detective Inspector Kelly McEwan of Police Scotland is asking people to think back to the time of the crime.

She said: “Fortunately this girl was not seriously injured but she has been left extremely upset by what has happened and our inquiries to find the person responsible are ongoing.

Detectives launch public appeal

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this part of the park that evening, both before and after the time it happened.

“If you were walking your dog, jogging or driving nearby, please think back and let us know if you can help with our inquiries.”

DI McEwan added: “Anyone who can assist with our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4166 of Wednesday August 4 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Scottish Conservative and Unionist Councillor for Cowdenbeath Darren Watt said: “I am deeply alarmed to learn of this despicable assault.

The attack took place near a park

“As a local resident in this particular area and a father to two daughters, this is especially concerning and will be for many other parents throughout our community.

“This inexcusable and heinous act should be widely condemned and I hope no-one will be questioning the victim or her family, especially on social media.

“Regardless of age or gender, everyone has the right to walk freely without fearing inappropriate behaviour or sexual assault.

“I sincerely hope the young girl and her family are receiving sufficient support at this time and every effort is being made to catch the vile beast responsible.”

Glenrothes death: Woman found in car named as police investigation extends to house

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]