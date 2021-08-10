Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Fife

Cannabis plantation worth £600,000 seized by Leven police

By Katy Scott
August 10 2021, 2.42pm Updated: August 10 2021, 2.55pm
Police found the cannabis plantation in a Fife town

Police have seized a cannabis plantation in Leven worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Levenmouth Police seized over 1,000 cannabis plants from an unoccupied property in the town on Thursday August 5.

They believe the crop has a street value of up to £600,000.

Durie Street in Leven

The large quantity of controlled drugs was found on Durie Street in the afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.50pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, police recovered a quantity of controlled drugs — cannabis plants — with an estimated street value of £600,000 from an address in Durie Street, Leven (an unoccupied building).

“Inquiries into the find are continuing.

“Anyone with information can call police via 101 quoting incident number 4091 of 4 August, 2021 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

