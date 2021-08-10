Fife man slashed his own throat with broken bottle in front of terrified partner

A man followed his ex-girlfriend home through Glenrothes, carrying a glass bottle which he used to cut his own throat.

Michael Pattinson, 23, a Perth Prison inmate, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link on Tuesday to plead guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

On June 3, Pattinson followed his former partner along Warout Road and Glamis Avenue in the Fife town, armed with the vodka bottle.