Wednesday, August 11th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Sex offender attacked police during arrest for striking up romance with fellow criminal

By Ross Gardiner
August 11 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 11 2021, 9.04am
Haggerty was spotted at a bus stop in Buckhaven
A sex offender who was told not to contact any like-minded criminals has been jailed after rekindling his romance with a pervert on a Fife bus.

James Haggerty, 22, tried to headbutt police officers who spotted the couple and arrested Haggerty on June 21.

Haggerty had been issued with a court order at Perth Sheriff Court on December 23, banning him from having contact with anyone on the Sex Offenders Register without prior permission.

However, in June police officers spotted him at a bus stop on College Street, Buckhaven, with fellow offender Stephen Donaldson, 55.

By the time officers had turned around to apprehend him, the pair had boarded a bus bound for Dunfermline.

Grew close in prison

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the pair had been close when they were serving prison sentences together.

Police stopped the bus on Main Street, Coaltown of Wemyss, and found the duo sitting a couple of rows apart.

When Constables Michael Falls, Graeme Whittaker and Anthony Clark approached, Haggerty, 22, assaulted them.

Depute Fiscal Claire Bremner told the court: “The accused became aggressive.

“The accused attempted to headbutt each of them.”

Haggerty’s defence solicitor Martin McGuire explained Haggerty presents as someone younger than 22 years old.

Sheriff James Williamson handed Haggerty a 12-month prison sentence for breaching his order and a further six months behind bars for attacking the trio of police officers.

