Costa Coffee outlet and gym approved for Dalgety Bay retail park

A new retail outlet boasting a Costa Coffee drive-through and gym has been approved for Dalgety Bay.

Franchise operator Cuppacoff SC Ltd applied at the start of the year to build the unit at Donibristle Retail Park – also known as The Gateway – on the edge of the Hillend Industrial Park.

The unit will be subdivided on the ground floor, with the gym taking up the entirety of the storey above.

An operator for the fitness suite has not been disclosed.

The Costa is being built with the nearby A921 in mind – seen by transport experts recruited by Cuppacoff as a vital link road to the M90 and other southern towns in the kingdom.

Costa unit appropriate addition to area

Fife Council was satisfied with claims that the new drive-through would not create a troublesome number of extra journeys clogging up the roads.

It is expected this will come to a maximum of 30 more an hour during the week and about 54 an hour at weekends.

As the area is already home to intense retail activity – surrounded by a new Aldi and an Asda and multiple small retail and food and drink units – the council deemed the dual-use unit an appropriate addition to the area.

Planning permission was also granted for a café on the site in 2019.

Council planner Scott McInroy, approving the application, said the addition of the gym was “acceptable”.

Extra parking and pedestrian crossing

“The proposed development overall is considered to represent a visual improvement to the site and would also have no detrimental visual impact on the site or the surrounding area,” he said.

Conditions have been attached requiring Cuppacoff to outline its plans for landscaping and boundary treatments prior to the unit opening for business, and to provide 52 car parking and eight cycle parking spaces.

The franchisee must also provide the council with a traffic management plan and agree to construct a new pedestrian crossing at the junction of the drive-through entrance and Ridge Way.