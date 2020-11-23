No action from BMA over Scottish chairman forced to quarantine after party at Perthshire surgery

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The British Medical Association (BMA) will be taking no action against their Scotland boss after he was forced to self-isolate after attending a birthday celebration at his Perthshire surgery.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of the Scottish General Practitioners Committee at the BMA, has been told to quarantine following a get together at his Ardblair Medical Centre in Blairgowrie.

Patients were told on Friday that they should only contact the practice if they required “urgent care” after a large number of clinical and administration staff were told to self-isolate by Public Health.

The Courier revealed on Saturday that two GPs, including Dr Buist, and an advanced nurse practitioner at the surgery are in quarantine after attending a birthday celebration in the reception of the Perthshire surgery last Friday.

Dr Buist defended his actions by claiming he had only attended the celebration for “a few minutes”, calling the situation “regrettable”.

The GP said: “Several staff at the Ardblair Practice – including myself – are having to self-isolate until November 26 on the basis of public health advice following a member of staff testing positive for Covid.

“The staff are isolating because the member of staff who tested positive was amongst those at the practice gathered in reception to mark the birthday of a long standing and valued member of the team a week last Friday.

“I briefly joined the staff at lunchtime, while wearing a mask. Indeed all those present were wearing masks, in line with the clear procedures in place at the practice.

“I left after a few minutes to resume what was an extremely busy day dealing with patients.

“It’s clearly regrettable that a well-intentioned effort by staff to mark an important occasion for a much valued colleagues has resulted in this.”

Despite the actions of Scotland’s top GP being questioned by many within his surgery’s area, the BMA told The Courier they will not be investigating Dr Buist over the incident.

The GP group have claimed that as Dr Buist is an elected representative and chairman of the BMA’s Scottish GP committee, then his statement is the comment from BMA Scotland on the issue.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “Dr Buist has given his explanation and there is nothing more for the BMA to say on this.”

Despite being the home of Scotland top GP, Ardblair Medical Centre has seen a number of issues arise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Blairgowrie practice was at the centre of a flu jab storm earlier this year after telling a pensioner couple they would need to wait eight weeks for a vaccine.

The row continued after the surgery failed to book patients flu jabs at new hubs set up by NHS Tayside despite guidance from the health board.

The independently run surgery hit the headlines again in October when they refused to come to the aid of one of their own elderly patients who burst open her face 12 feet from their front door – after she had just visited the centre.