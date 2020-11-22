Perth leisure bosses defeated in bid for temporary alternative swimming pool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth leisure bosses have admitted defeat in their bid to find a temporary pool for the city as they work to repair flood damage at the existing complex.

The leisure centre’s plant room was severely damaged in August’s storms and facing a £500,000 repair bill, has remained shut since.

Operators Live Active Leisure and Perth and Kinross Council have been examining temporary alternatives for swimmers during the expected year-long shutdown.

Among the options have been a temporary “stand-alone” modular swimming pool and a reconfiguration of the existing training machinery.

The former swimming pool at Aviva’s headquarters at Pitheavlis was also considered but it has emerged an alternative plan for this site is under way.

Paul Cromwell, CEO of Live Active Leisure said: “It is very disappointing that I must inform customers that unfortunately, these options have been ruled out.

“A temporary pool would take approximately nine to 12 months to put in place.

“Reconfiguring the existing training pool would take at least six months and would create a high risk of negatively impacting on the wider reinstatement works which is progressing, which could therefore result in an extended closure of the whole facility.

“In addition, we have been advised that there are alternative plans for the former ‘Healthworks’ sports facility moving forward.

“We understand the importance of Perth Leisure Pool in the lives of the people of Perth, supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities, providing fun learn-to-swim opportunities for children and adults, and providing the training ground for our young athletes and the Olympians of tomorrow.

“We will now focus our full attention to the two principle priorities over the course of this challenging period.

“Firstly, we will do everything we can to support key user groups, clubs and customers by providing access to alternative programmes and venues in the area and secondly, ensure that the reinstatement works at Perth Leisure Pool is completed on time, and of course, if we are able, try and bring the reopening of Perth Leisure Pool ahead of the anticipated September 2021 reopening date.”

Karen Reid, Chief Executive of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “Covid-19 has sadly again restricted indoor sports activities but nonetheless I’m grateful to the Live Active Leisure team for trying to find a temporary solution enabling our youngsters, local clubs and the public to enjoy swimming in Perth city centre whilst the leisure pool is repaired.

“Our joint focus now must be on getting the pool repaired as quickly as possible and the council continues to work closely with LAL to support this as an urgent priority.”