More than 60 dogs and cats seized from Perthshire property by SSPCA

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

More than 60 dogs and cats have been seized from a puppy farm in Perthshire by the Scottish SPCA after being discovered in appalling conditions.

Three pregnant dogs were among the animals rescued from the property, along with three litters of puppies.

© Supplied by Scottish SPCA

© Supplied by Scottish SPCA

Some of the dogs were living in outdoor kennels without natural light or flooring, while others had been completely exposed to the wind and rain and were soaked through by the time the charity arrived.

The SSPCA has now launched a full investigation into the alleged puppy farm.

© Supplied by Scottish SPCA

The animal welfare charity released the grim footage of the animals’ living conditions in Perthshire, stating it had launched 78 investigations into puppy farming in October alone.

A spokesperson for the organisation feared demand for puppies over the festive period would only see a rise in the number of cases.

They said: “Our concern is that Christmas will further fuel demand and result in more sick puppies coming into our care because of bad breeding.

“This puts immense pressure on our resources and teams and we need your help to provide these poor puppies with the best possible care.”

Katie McCandless-Thomas, the founder of animal group Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross, pleaded with people to do their research before purchasing any animals, saying that puppy farms were “cashing in”.

She said: “It’s very upsetting to hear of so many dogs and cats being kept in such appalling conditions.

“The SSPCA’s video is shocking but people need to see where they could be buying their dog or cat from.

“Prices just now are spiralling for pups. They are the highest they have ever been and puppy farms are cashing in on it.

“If you are looking at buying a dog or cat then please do your research.

“Do not pay a deposit for an animal you have not met and when visiting the puppy or kitten ask to see mum.

“If you are told mum isn’t at the property when visiting for whatever reason then that should be a cause for concern too.

“Alarm bells should start to ring if they say they will deliver the pup to you or meet somewhere like a carpark.

“Excuses can be made too why they don’t have puppies paperwork or vet records and will say they will forward them on.

“In some cases recently paperwork has even been forged.”

The seizure of the dozens of dogs and cats in Perthshire comes after a Glenrothes couple were accused of selling cockapoo pups with a deadly Parvovirus for £2,5000 each.

One Perthshire owner told of her heartbreak after her tiny puppy died at just nine-weeks old after she had spent nearly £3,000 in vet bills trying to save the dog within ten days of picking it up from the couple.

The SSPCA launched an investigation into the Fife pair after receiving a number of similar complaints.

The dogs from the Perthshire raid are now in the care of the SSPCA who are urgently seeking donations to provide care and rehabilitation services following their ordeal.