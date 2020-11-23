Multiple staff members and service users at Perthshire care unit test positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A number of employees and service users at a Perthshire care unit for people with additional support needs have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bosses at Hillcrest Futures in Alyth, formally known as Gowrie Care, have launched an investigation into the outbreak.

The care service, which is part of the Hillcrest housing association, looks after residents with learning disabilities between two shared houses as well as providing an outreach service to people with additional support needs in Alyth and Blairgowrie.

A spokeswoman for Hillcrest Futures said staff and service users are now being tested for the virus with preventative measures being taken to prevent further transmission.

She said: “Members of staff and service users of one of our services have tested positive for Covid-19.

“We are working closely with our partners in Public Health to respond to the outbreak, ensuring the health and wellbeing of those involved remains our utmost priority.”

She said the organisation was taking all necessary precautions to minimise the risk of transmission to others.

“Preventative measures are in place and staff and service users have been tested, with those testing positive isolating at home,” said the spokeswoman.

“In line with our coronavirus procedures we are currently undertaking an investigation into the circumstances of this outbreak and will take any actions as required.”

She said the service was well supplied with PPE needed to protect service users and staff.

Depute First Minister John Swinney said the latest outbreak would be a concern to people in area.

The Perthshire North SNP MSP said: “This news will be of concern to the local community, and I hope that all those who have tested positive make a full and speedy recovery.

“It is now important that Public Health guidance is followed in order to ensure that this outbreak does not spread any further.”

The outbreak at the Alyth site comes after The Courier revealed Scotland’s top GP was in quarantine after attending a birthday celebration at his practice in Blairgowrie.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of the Scottish General Practitioners Committee at the British Medical Association (BMA), was told to quarantine by Public Health following the get together at Ardblair Medical Centre in Blairgowrie.

A large number of staff members at the Perthshire medical centre are self-isolating after one of the attendees at the get together in the reception of the surgery tested positive for the virus.