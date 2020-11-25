Safety award paves way for hundreds helping in battle against Covid-19 to be trained at Perth Concert Hall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 200 people who have recently been hired to manufacture crucial components for coronavirus tests will be trained at Perth Concert Hall after it received accreditation for its safety setup.

Horsecross celebrated recognition for its pandemic safety measures, which have allowed it to host the training of hundreds of Thermo Fisher Scientific new-starts brought in to help make sample tubes in Covid-19 tests.

The multinational firm announced a major jobs boost for Perth last month and hiring is under way as part of ThermoFisher’s investment to scale up production in Perth to more than eight million filled tubes per week.

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre’s Covid-19 procedures have been certified by the We’re Good To Go! industry standard.

This has allowed the venue to host the global science firm as it expands in the city.

Stewart Blair, European director of prepared media operations and site leader for Thermo Fisher Scientific said: “The staff have been meticulous at planning for Covid-19 safety and have ensured our onboarding events have gone flawlessly.

“In addition to the Concert Hall’s existing robust controls, we have added our own thermal screening on entry and mask and sanitiser stations to ensure the safety of all.

“With exclusive use of the entire venue and the 1200 seat auditorium for the presentations, it is a great environment to run Covid-19 safe induction training.”

Nick Williams, chief executive of Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre said: “Our certification is an endorsement of all the hard work that the team has put in to ensure our Covid-19 procedures are robust and effective, and we are delighted in the confidence that ThermoFisher has shown in our measures.

“It’s great that when we’re eventually allowed to welcome audiences back we’ll be good to go.”

The accreditation also allows Horsecross to host streamed performances by the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and Scottish Ensemble.

Rehearsals are also under way in Perth Theatre for the arts body’s live broadcast online pantomime, “Oh Yes We Are!”