Free see-through face coverings will be a clear winner for Perth charity

A Perth charity is handing out face coverings with clear panels to people who need them for lipreading.

VisionPK, based at New Row, have begun providing free lip-reading face coverings to support people in the community who are deaf or hard of hearing, with help from the council’s hearing support service.

Financed by Perth and Kinross Council’s See Hear Fund, coverings with a clear panel which allows the mouth of the wearer to be seen have been made available on request to carers, business owners and people with sensory impairments.

They can be used in shops and on public transport instead of other standard face masks.

Gill Sutherland, the charity’s client services manager, said: “People with a hearing loss often rely on seeing people’s lips and facial expressions to communicate well.

“This is even more important now as face coverings can muffle speech and make it even harder to hear.

“We are delighted to have received local funding to make this possible.”