Locked down Perth cinema club to host experimental online screening

A Fair City cinema club is pressing play on its first film since lockdown.

The Perth Film Society has announced a new “experiment” for December with its first online presentation.

Until lockdown, the group hosted regular big screen events at Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre, bringing lost gems and obscure foreign language hits to a new audience.

Now, with backing from national body Cinema For All and hosts Horsecross Arts, the society is organising a virtual showing of Dirt Road to Lafeyette as an extra to its usual programme.

The 2018 feature, part road-movie part musical adventure, is based on a novel by Booker prize winning writer James Kelman. It follows 15-year-old Murdo, a talented accordion player, as he takes a trip with his dad from a Scottish island to North Alabama.

It will be shown on streaming channel Vimeo at 7pm on December 3. Afterwards, the society will host a live question-and-answer session with Scottish director Kenneth Glenaan on Zoom.

A spokeswoman said: “If the experiment works and people like it, we could think about other on-line screenings in 2021.”

Details of how to take part can be found on Perth Film Society’s Facebook page, while free tickets are available at the Horsecross website.