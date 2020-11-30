Persimmon tell MP Lathro development is not quality they “would expect” in U-turn on blame

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A housebuilding director of a largescale Kinross development which has been fraught with errors has admitted to an MP that the workmanship has been not of the quality the firm “would expect.”

Ochil and South Perthshire MP John Nicolson says Persimmon director James Mackay also told him the company “should never” have blamed residents flushing wet wipes for widespread drainage issues at Lathro Meadows.

The Lathro housing development on the road between Kinross and Milnathort has been plagued with problems throughout its construction.

Persimmon has been accused of construction transgressions since work began at the site, including working on Sundays and leaving plant machinery running overnight.

However, as those transgressions became serious questions about workmanship, residents have called for intervention.

The firm was found to have built entire, now fenced-off, streets without full permission, bosses were slapped with a four figure fine for breaching tree protection conditions and the company failed to fully fireproof some roofs at houses at the site.

Recently, long-standing sewage woes were raised with SNP MP Mr Nicolson and incredibly, Persimmon pointed the finger at tenants flushing wet wipes.

But having met with a regional director, Mr Nicolson says the firm have held their hands up and have set a target date in February to resolve the various failings at the site.

He said: “Today I met with James Mackay, Director-in-Charge of Persimmon Homes North Scotland, on Zoom.

“I relayed every one of the issues raised with me, both in the virtual roundtable held on the 13th November and via e-mail since.

“During our conversation, Mr Mackay admitted to me that the ‘quality is not what [Persimmon Homes] would expect’ and that he ‘recognises the issues and is not walking away from them.’

“Mr Mackay also admitted that it should never have been suggested that residents flushing wet-wipes was the cause of the drainage issues.

“Most importantly, he gave me an undertaking to resolve the issues my office has raised with him by the end of February 2021.

“Thank you to every constituent who got in touch on this matter. My office will be in touch shortly to make progress.”

When approached to comment on the meeting, a spokesperson for the housebuilders said: “Persimmon Homes is committed to the delivery of quality homes and work is underway to complete the outstanding items at the Lathro Meadows development.”