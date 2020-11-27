Police launch CCTV appeal after early morning assault in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attack in Perth city centre.

The assault happened in the city’s High Street at 3am on Sunday, November 8.

The incident, in an alleyway beside Ramsden’s and Superdrug, was originally reported as an alleged rape, but was described by Police Scotland on Friday as an “assault”. A spokeswoman declined to comment further.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and trawling through hours of footage captured by CCTV at local businesses.

The man in the image is described as 5ft 8in and has a tanned complexion. In the security camera footage, he is seen wearing a red gilet, a dark jumper with horizontal light-coloured bands across it and jeans.

Anyone who can identify the man, or has further information about the incident, is urged to call police on 101, quoting 0590 of November 8.