Council bosses launch memorial website to honour those lost to Covid-19

Bosses at Perth and Kinross Council have launched a new memorial website to honour people who have died of Covid-19.

The Lost/Found project – which launched on Tuesday – has collated memorials and stories of those who passed away during the pandemic.

The first of its type in Scotland, it aims to remember those lost across Perth and Kinross, and across the country.

Cultural Public Programme Manager at the local authority, Anna Day says the accounts evoke deep emotions.

“It’s been a privilege to hear the stories of some of those who died,” she said.

“I’ve heard stories that made me laugh out loud but I’ve cried many times too.

“I hope that people enjoy reading about these extraordinary men and women and that they are remembered well.”

She added: “It’s also been fascinating to read about the COVID times that people have had, including Prof Dame Sue Black and Tom Kitchin.

“I’d love to hear from other people who want to share their experiences.”

Many of the families who contributed to the website are now working on the second phase of the project.

They are collaborating with artists to create physical memorials to remember their loved ones.

An exhibition of the work will be shown in 2021.

This comes after arts organisation Culture Perth and Kinross announced its efforts to collecting people’s photos, objects and reflections on life amid the pandemic earlier this year.

It launched its preservation bid in May and urged members of the Perth and Kinross community to get involved.

Locals were encouraged to not throw away items that shaped their lives during the pandemic, but instead to use them to help build a picture of lockdown life across the region.

As part of its remembrance project, Culture Perth and Kinross focussed on children schooling from home during lockdown, people self-isolating, those caring for others and the impact on locals’ working lives.

It aims to collate everything collected to become part of the museum and archives permanent collection.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the Lost/Found memorial should contact Anna Day at aday@pkc.gov.uk or by phoning 07967 475573.

The memorial website can be accessed online.