‘Beacon of hope’ as Perthshire lights up amid beginning of winter

Light-up events in Perth and Kinross have provided a winter “beacon of hope”.

Homes and businesses across Kinross were lit up at the weekend – along with the town’s Christmas lights – thanks to creative window decorations.

Residents in Scone were also invited to “bring cheer” through a similar initiative and people in Perth have been creating colourful displays.

The Kinross event was organised by Esther Kent, Katy-Beth King and Bouwien Bennet.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Residents created a trail of bright lights and colourful decorations to light the coronavirus-affected gloom.

Esther said: “It’s proving such a positive community experience, with messages of hope and festive cheer shining out into the dark winter evenings.

“Participants are telling us how they are enjoying the excuse to get creative and share something positive after such a hard year.

“Seeing the stunning window decorated by young people at Kinross Parish Church, it reminds us there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

In Scone, the Light Up Our Lives, Light Up Our Community initiative was organised by representatives from local community groups after the success of similar initiatives earlier this year.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Residents originally decorated their windows with teddies and rainbows to show support for the NHS and in October, the RDM Parent Council organised a Halloween pumpkin hunt.

Karen Donaldson of the Robert Douglas Memorial Institute said: “In these strange and sometimes difficult times, it is often the simplest of things that can bring a smile and indeed, bring a community together.

“This season of advent we cannot do everything we have done in the past, but we think it is important that this year we try and shine a little light into all our lives.”