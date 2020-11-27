Something went wrong - please try again later.

Classic motorcycle enthusiasts joined the cortege of a renowned Perthshire engineer for his final journey.

Simon Linford’s nephews were on two special old machines which accompanied the funeral from Dundee to his home village of Meigle on Friday.

The popular 59-year-old died following a brave six-year battle with a rare form of lung cancer.

Originally from Hertfordshire, Mr Linford moved to Scotland with his family in the 1970s.

He worked as a mechanic in renowned racer Jack Gow’s Dundee motorcycle garage before starting his own precision engineering business.

Classic and vintage motorcyles were a lifelong passion for Simon and his wife, Pam.

© Rebecca Linford

Renowned for unrivalled knowledge of Vincent motorcycles

He was a Matchless enthusiast and gained a reputation as one of the country’s foremost experts on the Vincent marque.

Simon’s family has now highlighted the work of the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

The charity reported a 75% decrease in the number of people referred to a lung cancer specialist during the first lockdown.

Lung cancer symptoms similar to Covid-19

Its work includes challenging the misconceptions of lung cancer, including smoking stigma – Simon was a non-smoker.

His sister, Rebecca, said: “Unfortunately, the symptoms of lung cancer and the symptoms of Covid-19 are very similar; however, with lung cancer the symptoms won’t go away.

If my brother can help one person be diagnosed early, he would be a happy man. Rebecca Linford

“A persistent cough that lasts for three weeks or more, or a cough that changes or gets worse, is one of the most common symptoms of lung cancer and must not be ignored.

“Simon had ALK Positive lung cancer, a relatively rare type, most often seen in non-smokers.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Sadly, by the time Simon was diagnosed he had extensive spread to his brain and while his cancer was still controlled by the drug he was taking, his brain had suffered enough.”

“Early detection could save a life,” she added.

“If my brother can help one person be diagnosed early, he would be a happy man.”