Man arrested over Perth High Street assault

Police investigating an assault in Perth High Street have arrested a 40-year-old man.

The attack happened in an alleyway between Superdrug and Ramsden’s in the early hours of Sunday November 8.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed on Friday evening that a man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

The force had earlier shared CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of the investigation.