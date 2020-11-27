Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Man arrested over Perth High Street assault

by Jamie Buchan
November 27 2020, 5.36pm Updated: November 27 2020, 7.33pm
© DC ThomsonPost Thumbnail

Police investigating an assault in Perth High Street have arrested a 40-year-old man.

The attack happened in an alleyway between Superdrug and Ramsden’s in the early hours of Sunday November 8.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed on Friday evening that a man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.

The force had earlier shared CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to as part of the investigation.

More from The Courier