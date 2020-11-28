Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Man, 40, due in court charged with Perth High Street assault

by Blair Dingwall
November 28 2020, 3.04pm
A man has been charged in connection with an assault on Perth High Street.

The incident is said to have taken place in an alleyway between Superdrug and Ramsdens in the early hours of Sunday, November 8.

A man, 40, is due in Perth Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the alleged assault.

He was arrested on Friday.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

