11 sets of Invergowrie Christmas lights targeted by vandals in a week

Thugs who are trying to take the Christmas cheer out of Invergowrie by repeatedly destroying their community Christmas lights display have been blasted.

The village community raised funds to buy and install small fairy lights on the lamp posts around Invergowrie

One evening last week, a set of the festive illuminations were damaged, and on a second night 10 more sets of lights were damaged. Some were reparable, but many were not and had to be replaced.

These battery operated lights had been attached to lamp posts around Errol Road ad had been paid for entirely through local fundraising.

Lights on Johnston Avenue opposite the pavilion and on Mylnefield Road and Park Road have also been targeted.

Local residents have lambasted the destructive miscreants on the village’s Facebook group.

Louise Mackenzie, who chairs Invergowrie Community Group behind the lights project, said: “It really is disappointing that this has happened.

“The group have tried this year to bring more lights to the villages to brighten up what has been a terrible 2020 and mindless vandals are trying to ruin it all for everyone.

“A large number of our group are retired ladies who have really put their heart and souls into the project and for them especially, this is very disheartening.”

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes says this latest string of incidents is not helping the village

The Conservative added: “I was really saddened to learn that these lights were vandalised and the community members have had to fund the replacements, Invergowrie has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks with vandalism and a very serious assault.

“It’s really not worth asking the police to investigate this but I hope that the people responsible appreciate that while this mindless vandalism may give them a bit of amusement for a few minutes, it really does cost money and is very upsetting to the residents who went to the effort to have them installed.

“This year of all, people need something to look forward to at Christmas and Invergowrie looks really nice with the lights up around the town, it’s such a shame that they were vandalised this way.

“I am grateful to the members of the community who rallied round to replace these lights.”