No bar licences revoked in Perth and Kinross as majority of businesses meet pandemic protocols

Council officers have carried out more than 1,000 inspections on licenced businesses across Perth and Kinross this year to ensure they are sticking to pandemic protocols.

Environmental health and trading standards teams have been visiting publicans around the clock seven days a week to make sure safety standards are being maintained.

Staff have also dealt with more than 1,200 queries and complaints.

Council chiefs said most pubs and restaurants were adhering to guidance, but repeat inspections have had to be arranged from time to time at premises where measures weren’t strong enough.

Only a handful of bars have needed repeat visits and none have had their licences revoked.

However, three businesses, which have not been named, have been served with prohibition notices, which have been completed.

The local authority has also been assessing compliance with the rules at premises where contact tracers from NHS Tayside have identified a link to a positive case.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Officers from Environmental Health and Trading Standards have completed more than 1,000 Covid-19 compliance inspections of businesses across Perth and Kinross, including visits on weekends and the evenings, in addition to their regular duties.

“Although the majority of businesses are successfully implementing the necessary control measures, revisits have been required to a small number of premises. Three formal Prohibition Notices have been served, all of which have now been complied with. No licences have been revoked.

“Since the end of March, our officers have responded to around 1,200 additional enquiries and complaints from businesses and members of the public and work closely with Police Scotland when necessary.”

Only one venue in Courier Country – GJs Bar and Diner in Dundee – has had its license taken away due to failing to follow coronavirus protection rules.