Hollywood star Tilda Swinton backs CHAS festive fundraiser as Covid-19 hits hard

Hollywood star Tilda Swinton has offered A-list backing for the CHAS festive fundraising appeal.

The Oscar-winning actress, who lives in Nairn, will join a host of other big Scottish names to help raise much-needed funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, which runs Rachel House in Kinross.

Marvel and Lion the Witch and the Wadrobe star Swinton shared a photo of herself and her spaniel, Louis, showing support for the charity.

She said: “Here is Louis and me sending everyone at CHAS an enormous cloud of kisses and cuddles, with our love, support and thanks for all you do.

“I look forward to the time when we can come and deliver our hugs and kisses in person.”

Entertainers joining Swinton in backing the campaign are singer, Sharleen Spiteri and River City actors Sanjeev Kohli, Stephen Purdon, Frances Thorburn, Gayle Telfer-Stevens, Sean Connor and Michael Wallace.

Spiteri – the lead singer of rock band Texas – said families supported by CHAS need help “more than ever”.

“The festive season looks different for everyone this year but for dying children, time is simply running out and families across Scotland are dealing with this terrible heartbreak alone.

“CHAS wants to reach every single family who needs their help now more than ever.

“Please help keep the joy alive for these children and families in the hardest of times.”

CHAS says more than 16,700 babies, children and young people in Scotland currently live with a life-shortening condition.

Throughout the pandemic, the charity has been forced to drastically transform the ways in which it supports families.

In March, it launched the first virtual children’s hospice and the charity also continues to offer CHAS at Home, which provides care for children in their own homes.

Director of fundraising and communications, Iain McAndrew said: “The pandemic has seen our income decrease, with so many of our traditional fundraising activities cancelled, whilst the need for our services is increasing.

“That is why, this Christmas, we are calling on everyone who can to donate, if they can, to help keep the joy alive for Scotland’s most vulnerable children and their families.

“We are extremely grateful to Tilda, Sharleen and the River City cast for backing our Christmas campaign at a time when we have never needed support more.

“We are thrilled Tilda has said she would like to visit CHAS and look forward to welcoming her to our hospices one day where she can meet our children, families and staff in person and see the work we do first-hand.”

Donations to the CHAS Christmas appeal can be made on the charity’s website.