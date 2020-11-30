Marathon effort raises thousands for Perth Royal Infirmary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kerri Graham was determined to go the extra mile in memory of her beloved grandpa.

So the Blairgowrie student and rookie runner set her sights on tackling the Edinburgh Marathon.

Kerri, 20, who is in the fourth year of a Digital and Interactive Design degree at the University of Dundee, wanted to show her gratitude to NHS staff who cared for well-known Perthshire businessman Jim Graham, the founder of Graham Environmental Services.

“I wanted to do something in memory of grandpa and also raise money for the nurses and care staff in the Haematology/Oncology Department at Perth Royal Infirmary who cared for him wonderfully well as he fought his terminal illness,” said Kerri, who combines studies with a part-time front of house role at Blairgowrie Golf Club.

“I decided to attempt a marathon on a whim, really. I had never really run before but friends and family were very supportive.”

After months of gruelling training, Kerri admits she was devastated when the pandemic put paid to the 2020 marathon.

“I thought I’d have to wait until next year but thankfully, the organisers announced we could run remotely as long as the distance and route were recorded using a fitness app on the phone.”

Kerri completed the daunting 26.2 mile challenge on rural roads around Blairgowrie.

And she was thrilled to present a £2,000 cheque to PRI staff thanks to the generosity of family, friends and local businesses.

“I couldn’t believe how much was raised. Everyone was so supportive.

“The money will be used to buy a computer on wheels for the use of patients undergoing care in the unit,” explained Kerri.