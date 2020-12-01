Perth auctioneer hopes fans of The Crown will snap up royal family portrait signed by young Queen, her parents and sister

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A rare pre-war portrait of the royal family – signed by a young Queen, her parents and her sister – will go under the hammer in Perth this week.

Auctioneers at Lindsay Burns and Co hope to attract fans of Netfix hit The Crown with their latest find.

The black and white image by acclaimed photographer Dorothy Wilding shows King George VI, the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and young princesses Elizabeth and Margaret. It is signed by each member and dated 1937.

The photo was handed to the Fair City auction house by an anonymous “gentleman of title” and was originally owned by decorated naval hero Admiral Sir Angus Cunninghame Graham.

It is valued at between £500 and £800.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Meanwhile, a bottle of Macallan Malt Whisky which was produced to celebrate the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana is also expected to attract interest from Royal watchers.

According to Macallan, it is a “unique marriage of our fine single malt whisky distilled in 1948 and 1961, respectively the years of the royal couples’ births.”

The bottle is expected to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000 at Lindsay Burns’ two-day Antiques and Fine Art sale, which begins on Tuesday.