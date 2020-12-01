Scone Palace unveils ambitious plans for first ever Scottish Garden Show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A huge horticultural show, to be staged in Perthshire next year, aims to capitalise on Britain’s lockdown gardening boom.

It is estimated that stay-at-home restrictions helped create around 3 million new gardeners across the UK.

The Horticultural Trades Association found that families up and down the country have spent their summer experimenting with growing vegetables and other backyard projects.

Now Scone Palace hopes to attract green-fingered enthusiasts, old and new, to its inaugural Scottish Garden Show.

The three-day event will be held over the Spring Bank Holiday, May 29-31, next year. It was originally planned as a two-day show, but has been expanded to allow for additional social distancing and other Covid-19 safety measures.

Organisers said the show will take place across the palace gardens and amongst the towering conifers of the Victorium Pinetum.

It will feature a line-up of top nurseries selling an assortment of plants, alongside scores of trade stands offering gardening products and workshops. Family-friendly attractions and a food zone are also planned.

The event has been organised by Strathmore Events Services, which has pledged that the “strictest” safety measures will be in place.

Scone Palace’s Lady Mansfield, who helped keep the historic grounds trim and tidy during lockdown, said: “It is exciting to see so many people take up gardening during the pandemic.

“We appreciate the benefits of gardening in our day-to-day lives and we have a long history of creative gardening and landscaping here at Scone Place dating back to the 12th Century.”

She said Head Gardener Brian Cunningham, who is a regular face on the BBC’s Beechgrove Garden programme, will be instrumental in creating the Scottish Garden Show.

Lady Mansfield said: “The event promises to showcase something for everyone, whether you are a novice or professional gardener, young or old, you are sure to find inspiration for your own garden during your visit.”

She added: “We are delighted to host this event in partnership with Strathmore Event Services and visitors can be rest assured knowing the Scottish Garden Show will have the strictest measures in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable day out.”

A dedicated website – scottishgardenshow.com – has been set up for ticket sales and trade stall enquiries.