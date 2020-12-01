Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Bus and lorry crash in Perthshire

by Kirsty McIntosh
December 1 2020, 3.43pm Updated: December 2 2020, 9.55am
A bus and a lorry have collided near a Perthshire village.

Police are in attendance on the Perth Road in Stanley following the collision, which happened shortly after 3pm.

The details of any injuries are unknown at this time.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report at 3.05pm of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a lorry on Perth Road in Stanley.

“We are currently in attendance.”