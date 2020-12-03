CHAS to host annual Christmas Candlelight service virtually for first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) is set to host its annual Christmas Candlelight service virtually for the first time.

The charity – which runs children’s hospice, Rachel House in Kinross – will hold its online event at the end of next week.

CHAS usually holds the service at Bridge of Allan church for families it supports, but Covid-19 restrictions have forced the charity to reconsider how to deliver it.

This year, it will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube from the Ardoch Estate at Loch Lomond, and is open to everyone regardless of faith.

Led by CHAS Chaplain, Amanda Reid, it will include readings, music and a family-friendly activity.

Ms Reid said: “We were determined not to cancel this much loved and important event, so staff from across the organisation have been working together to reinvent the service so it can be delivered virtually.

“This year we will be broadcasting the event online to give families supported by CHAS, time to come together at this special time of year.”

She added: “Members of the public are also very welcome to attend to reflect on what has been an unprecedented and difficult year for us all and during the service you will be invited to light a candle at home as we remember loved ones together.

“The event is open to everyone, from all backgrounds, all faiths or none and will be an afternoon of music, Christmas readings and poignant reflection as we approach the festive season.”

While Christmas will be different for everyone this year, CHAS remains determined to support children and their families.

Despite reduced capacity at their hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, staff are still working to provide children festive fun over the Christmas period.

This will include Christmas Zoom parties, carol concerts and pantomimes.

Meanwhile, CHAS has launched its festive fundraising appeal, which has since received support from a range of Scottish stars including Hollywood actress, Tilda Swinton.

The Christmas Candlelight service will be held on December 13 from 3pm and will last for around one hour.

Further information and access to the service can be found on the CHAS Facebook page.