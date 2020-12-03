Perth man, 75, appears in court accused of causing popular city rugby star’s death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 75-year-old man has been accused of causing the death of a popular Perthshire rugby player by driving dangerously and crashing into him.

Teacher Adam Pattinson, 36, died as a result of a collision as he cycled to work at Craigclowan Preparatory School on the morning of Friday, February 28.

Thomas Smith, from Perth, made a brief appearance in private to face a petition alleging he was responsible for the death of the popular rugby player.

It is alleged he struck and fatally injured Mr Pattinson while driving dangerously on the A912 Bridge of Earn to Aberargie Road in Perthshire.

Smith made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination, while Sheriff William Wood granted him bail.

Earlier this year, Scotland’s rugby community paid tribute to the married teacher, who left a wife Claire and young son Fraser, with a series of minutes’ silences across the country.

Perthshire RFC retired his number four jersey for the remainder of the season.

He was described by club chief executive Allan Brown as a “friend, team mate and true gent” and “the life and soul of our club for many, many years”.

He added: “Adam was a tremendous guy to have on your side. A brilliant player, captain and leader with passion and inspiration in abundance.”

Hundreds of mourners, including current and former pupils, attended his funeral at St Matthew’s Church in Perth. His coffin was draped with his club’s shirt and carried by a squad of teammates

The service had to be broadcast on speakers into the street to cater for the number of people who wished to hear the tribute to his life.