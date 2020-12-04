Dozens of youngsters in isolation after Covid outbreak at Perth nursery school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 70 staff and pupils are self-isolating after an outbreak of coronavirus at a Perth nursery.

A handful of adults and children at Letham Primary’s pre-school unit tested positive for the virus earlier this week, council chiefs have confirmed. As a result, 54 youngsters and 17 staff have been told to stay home.

Meanwhile, a further 20 people are isolating after at least one confirmed case at the Fair City’s ABC Nursery.

More than 50 pupils remain at home after cases in secondary schools Kinross High, Perth Academy and Perth Grammar.

However, there has been a marked drop in the overall number of cases in Perth and Kinross Schools, with a total of 143 pupils and 30 staff in isolation over the last seven days.

That compares to nearly 430 self-isolating as a result of cases in local schools just two weeks ago.

Council leader Murray Lyle said he was pleased to see a sharp decline in school-related numbers, but said that the rate of overall cases wasn’t enough to get the region out of level three.

“I’m really encouraged that the schools figures are moving in the right direction,” he said. “But we still have a problem and the numbers across Perth and Kinross – outside of schools – are not reflecting that decline.

“Sadly the number of positive tests hasn’t dropped in a sustained, significant way but it hasn’t gone up either.”

He said: “I want to thank officers and teachers for the way they have reacted to these outbreaks in our schools. It is a very challenging situation for everyone: Staff, children and parents, and I believe their diligence is shown in these latest figures.

“The cases we are seeing in our schools have been dealt with very quickly and that is because everyone is playing their part.”

“But I suspect it won’t be enough to change us out of tier three next week.”

Mr Lyall said: “We mustn’t get at all complacent, but when you compare our figures to other councils you can see that because of good management we have been able to contain these outbreaks in a way that some other regions haven’t.”

The Courier reported this week that some pubs in Perthshire had opted to temporarily close their doors after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that the region will stay in level three.