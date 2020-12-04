Something went wrong - please try again later.

A weather warning has been put in place for persistent rain across Tayside, which may lead to some travel disruption.

The Met Office warning is in place until 6am on Saturday.

The rain, which could be heavy at times, is predicted to start developing on Friday afternoon and rainfall of 20-40mm is expected in some places, with up to 60mm falling over some hills and mountains.

People can expect flooding in some places and bus and train services could also be affected, with journey times taking longer.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for 🌧RAIN🌧 In place until 06:00 tomorrow morning (Saturday 5th December) Full information can be found here👉 https://t.co/JC9JceRPsE #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/lmSH1pEsHL — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2020

The warning comes after Tayside was expected to face its coldest night of the year overnight into Friday morning.