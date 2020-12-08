‘Generous’ donation to Perth sports club to help para-athletes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth-based athletics club is due to set up an annual disability award after following a “generous” financial donation.

The Perth Strathtay Harriers will establish an annual disability award for its athletes with a disability, which the club says will “benefit many young sports people in the area for years to come”.

It comes after local man, Thomas Doig made a personal donation the the club’s partner charity PHysical, an entirely volunteer-led charity working to promote youth sport in Perth and Kinross.

The charity works with partner organisations in the area helping to break down any barriers to participating in sport or physical activity.

The Perth Strathtay Harriers said Mr Doig did not wish for the amount of his donation to be shared publicly, but that his philanthropic assistance would go far in supporting the athletes, and help allow them to train all year round.

The club’s chairman, Jim Hunter said: “This is the first award specifically for Perth Strathtay Harriers athletes with a disability and is recognition of the impact this growing section is having on the entire club.

“The club annual awards is an important part of our club events calendar and it has taken a back seat this year.

“We all look forward to a very special 2021 event and this new award.”

Club Vice President, Nancy Davidson added: “It’s not just about the award, but it is for supporting the inclusion group athletes in all they do: their effort and commitment at every training session.”

The club is known for its significant support of its athletes, particularly those with a disability.

Last month, Ashlie Lamb of Redgorton – who found out she had a brain tumour when 39 weeks pregnant – completed a 2k fundraiser to thank the Harriers for their support.

When doctors found the tumour, Ashlie’s daughter, Amelie was born by emergency Caesarean Section.

Just days later, Ashlie underwent a procedure to have it removed, which left her unable to walk and talk.

Doctors feared she may never be able to walk again.

But with support from the Perth Strathtay Harriers, Ashlie is making significant progress in relearning to walk.

To date, she has raised over £2,000.