Campaign to tackle Christmas loneliness backed by stars

A nationwide campaign has launched to tackle isolation in Scotland this Christmas by phoning those who may be alone.

The Christmas Together campaign, an initiative of the Together Coalition, seeks to ensure this festive period brings people together.

It is supported by Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS), alongside high-profile figures including Michael Sheen, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and political leaders.

After such a difficult year for so many people, it aims to rekindle the community spirit that helped us all get through the darkest days of this year and to make new connections to bring people together and reduce loneliness.

While many of us won’t be together physically, people are being encouraged to do whatever they can to connect with each other.

It comes as new polling shows that around one in five people across the UK are concerned they won’t see anyone over Christmas, and twice the number of people as normal expect to be alone this year.

70-year-old Chris Smith from Springfield in Fife received Kindness Calls, organised by twice a week by CHSS. He is registered blind with some sight and has been home alone since being discharged from hospital in April, having suffered a stroke.

Hazel Staniforth, CHSS’s Community Support Services Coordinator for Perth and Kinross, got in touch with him and asked if he would like to receive a call once a week.

Chris has become close friends with 18-year-old primary teaching student and Kindness caller Freya Riley from Kelty, who has been volunteering since March.

He’s said: “I was on my own when I got home. I used to speak to both my sister and my brother on the phone but they both passed away and I didn’t really have anyone left to chat to. I was really missing having a chat on the phone. I’m limited to what I can do and I was completely on my own.

“Then Freya starting calling me twice a week. We have such a laugh and a joke and I really look forward to her calls, we’ve become great pals. We talk about music, and food and I tell her all about my garden. Her calls have been so good for me, it cheers me up no end knowing there is someone at the end of the phone.”

Freya added: “I was happy to take on the Kindness Call role as I am living at home with my mum and dad and it was nice to chat to someone else other than them. I don’t have any elderly people in my life as my grandparents passed away so it was great to be matched up to Chris for that reason.

“We have a good chat, twice a week and it is lovely to know that you are making a difference to someone’s life. We talk about lots of different things and always have a laugh.

“I would encourage people to sign up and help someone this Christmas. Think about if your grandparents were alone this Christmas, you would want to make sure that they were able to chat to someone.”