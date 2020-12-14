Perth charity shop to close as it becomes latest to feel impact of coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Perth city centre charity shop has become the latest to close its doors in response to the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The PKAVS shop – on the Fair City’s South Street – is set to close on December 18.

The charity says it will “take some time to consider” what it will do next with the premises.

Chief Executive of PKAVS, Paul Graham said: “Like all charity shops, the shop was opened as a fundraising activity to help fund PKAVS services and, like all retail, the PKAVS shop has suffered over the last few months with decreasing revenue due to the pandemic.

“We therefore took the decision to close as the shop as a retail venture.

“Whilst the primary aim of the PKAVS Charity Shop was to raise funds, there was always a secondary benefit for PKAVS to utilise the shop’s City centre location to promote PKAVS Services.

“Following the closure of the retail shop we will consider the potential for the premises to be used to promote and/or deliver PKAVS services at a time where the help we provide in terms of mental well-being, support to unpaid carers and support to minority communities has never been more needed by the people of Peth & Kinross.”

In a social media post, the charity said it was a difficult decision.

A statement read: “This decision was not easy but we are unable to remain open and thank you all for your support over the years.

“Due to the closure, we are not able to accept any more donations but are grateful for the donations we have received over our time here.”

The latest city centre closure has been described as both sad and worrying.

Liberal Democrat councillor of the Perth City Centre ward, Peter Barrett said: “It is sad that PKAVS shop is going to close at the end of next week.

“Many charity shops have struggled with the downturn in footfall in the city centre due to Covid-19 and people working from home. Getting volunteers to staff charity shops has also been a challenge.”

He added: “The worrying thing is the knock-on impact on services that charities can provide in the face of severely reduced income from their shops.”

But this is not the first Perthshire charity shop to suffer at the hands of coronavirus.

In September, the Crieff High Street branch of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland was forced to permanently shut, with the Perth branch in urgent need of volunteers.