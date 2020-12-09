Help is at hand for Perth and Kinross residents facing blue Christmas

Perth and Kinross residents who are “feeling the pinch” this winter are being urged to seek support from the council’s welfare team.

The local authority is asking anyone who is concerned about paying bills, heating their homes or simply feeling overwhelmed by 2020 to ensure they get the help they are entitled to.

Last year, more than 5,000 people contacted the council’s welfare team, who were able to help them claim an additional £6.5 million in benefits.

Perth and Kinross Council’s Equities Champion Peter Barrett said: “This year has been really difficult for many of us and we understand that although Christmas should be a time of celebration, the Festive season and winter weather can bring extra financial pressures and anxiety.

“That’s why we want to do everything we can to make sure our residents have access to all the help available to them. Whether it’s advice on claiming all the benefits they’re entitled to or even if they are just looking for someone to talk to, our advisors will be on hand to point you in the right direction.”

He said around a quarter of Perth and Kinross households spent more than 10% of their income on heating, which means they are living in fuel poverty.

“With more people at home due to the pandemic costs are likely to be even greater this year so people who are struggling with these bills should see what assistance is out there,” he said.

Perth and Kinross Council will host a live Facebook surgery on Wednesday from 11am and more information is available at www.pkc.gov.uk/feelthepinch or by calling the Welfare Rights Team on 01738 476900.