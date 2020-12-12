‘It was meant to be’: Women tell of moving to Perth from abroad amid pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two women who moved to Perth during the coronavirus pandemic have spoken of their positive experiences of coming to Scotland, despite Covid-19 challenges.

Moroccan-born Wijdane Bouzergoun, 18, who lived in Germany, made the move to Perth to further improve her English.

Meanwhile Rea Knechtle, 21, came to Scotland from Switzerland in September to become an au pair.

Both Wijdane and Rea attend English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes in the city centre, where they met and became friends.

They said that, despite the worldwide challenges brought on by coronavirus, Perth has been a positive and welcoming place to live.

Wijdane says had it not been for the pandemic, she would have considered going further afield, but she chose to come to Perth, in what appears to be fate.

She said: “If it was not for the pandemic, I would have gone further away.

“But I think coming here was meant to be. I am happy to have come here.

“It could have been very different if I didn’t have Rea.”

She added: “I lived in Berlin which is a big city and also in a small town on the coast in Morocco, and Perth is like a mix.

“It is a really good mix between the calm and the storm of city life.”

Rea believes the people she has met through ESOL have helped her in her move to Perth.

She said: “I wanted to become an au pair and I knew I wanted to come to Scotland.

“It was a case of finding a family and I found one here.

“I am so lucky as I was able to find ESOL and meet people.”

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The duo have not only had to adjust to life in a new country, but also to safety measures put in place in response to Covid-19.

They say people are noticeably concerned about their health and safety.

Wijdane said: “When you are wearing the mask, it is harder to communicate.

“But everyone is afraid for their own health.

“This is all just not normal.”

But both believe a combination of friendly locals and the natural scenery in the area have helped their transition despite Covid-19 challenges.

Rea said: “There are so many natural areas in Scotland which I like.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, you are around nature.”

Wijdane added: “It’s the people as well.

“Wherever you go, people say ‘good morning’ or ‘hiya’ and it’s really nice.

“In Berlin, people just walk past.”

Rea said: “I was in a shop one time and the assistant offered me some chocolate which was nice.

“You see a lot of good people here.”

Rea and Wijdane believe the pandemic has made people around the world take time to consider their lives.

Wijdane said: “I think people are now more aware of what is important.”