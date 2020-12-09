Perth and Kinross Council announces waste collection plans over festive period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Perth and Kinross residents are being urged to consider the environment as the council announced waste collection plans for over the festive period.

Perth and Kinross Council said no kerbside waste and recycling collections will take place on December 25 and 26 or on January 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, all recycling centres will remain closed on those dates.

A special uplift collection will take place on December 24, with waste collection services resuming as normal on January 5.

Head of Environmental and Consumer Services, Mark Butterworth said: “As ever, our refuse collection crews will continue to work throughout the festive period with the exception of Christmas Day and Boxing Day, as well as 1 and 2 January.”

He added: “We would continue to encourage everyone to consider ways to reduce waste.

” For example, this year, why not try some tasty recipes from the Love Food Hate Waste website? Just choose some of your leftover ingredients and explore how to make them into a new meal for Boxing Day.

“This helps to save money and also help to reduce climate change – with less food waste disposed of.”

Scottish Conservative Councillor, Angus Forbes added: “With so many of us enjoying our gardens more than ever, consider keeping your old real Christmas Tree and using it to make wildlife shelters in your garden.

“Either trim the smaller twigs to the same length and tie them into a bundle for hanging in hedging for bugs to hide in.”

Further information on waste collections over the festive period can be found on the Perth and Kinross Council website.