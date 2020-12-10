Gift vouchers to ‘bring sunshine’ to care-experienced Perthshire youngsters on Blue Monday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fundraiser has been set up to help “bring sunshine” to care-experienced youngsters in Perthshire on what is known as Blue Monday.

Organised by the #C200 Fund – which supports 16- to 25-year-olds in Perth and Kinross who are or have been in care – the fundraiser aims to provide youngsters with gift vouchers to brighten their day.

The charity will distribute the vouchers on Blue Monday – the third Monday in January.

It chose that day to brighten youngsters’ day amid “a combination of post-Christmas blues and cold, dark nights, not to mention the ongoing uncertainty of Covid-19.”

Sandra Flanigan of the #C200 Fund said: “This is a group of young people who need a bit of extra support.

“We are trying to do little things to make a big difference.

“The #C200 Fund is working alongside the young people to help them.”

But this is not the first time the charity has given out gift vouchers to care experienced young people in the area.

Youngsters also receive them on birthdays and at Christmas time as part of efforts to help them feel remembered.

Sandra said: “That’s what the #c200 Fund is all about.

“Throughout the year, we give Birthday and Christmas and Wellbeing vouchers to care experienced young people who cant rely on emotional or financial support from their families.

“We know that this gesture represents so much more for our young people.

“It raises a smile, puts a spring in the step, and sometimes offers a much needed helping hand.

“Most importantly, the vouchers show that there are lots of people who care.”

She added: “So, on a positive note, we want to give our young people something to look forward to as we head into 2021.

“Our plan is to bring a little sunshine to blue Monday.”

The #C200 Fund began in December 2018 when a group of colleagues used their Secret Santa money to buy vouchers to give to care experienced young people for Christmas.

Through this, they learned that this would be the only Christmas present some would receive.

The group decided to expand their philanthropic venture and raised funds to distribute gift vouchers again at Christmas last year, as well as on the youngsters’ birthdays.

Donations to the Blue Monday fundraiser can be made on the #C200 Fund JustGiving page.