Construction begins on £4.5 million B&M retail development in Crieff

Construction has began on the new £4.5 million B&M retail development in Crieff.

The bargain store giant will open up alongside a new garden centre on Broich Road in a move expected to create 50 long-term jobs and 30 construction jobs.

Plans for the B&M megastore were approved by Perth and Kinross councillors in July and this week saw the first sod cut on the multi-million-pound project.

Independent Strathearn councillor Rhona Brock visited the site which is expected to be completed by July 2021.

She said: “I welcome the store as it will bring employment to the area and give the community of Strathearn another outlet to shop without having to travel out of the area.

“At the same time, it will bring customers to the many other shops on our High Street that have so much to offer.

“This development also brings a new footpath, linking to the existing footpath, which will be welcomed by many.

“I look forward to watching the site develop in the coming months.”

Developers London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM) has contracted Muir Construction to build the 29,500 square ft retail outlet and garden centre, as well as 84 parking spaces.

Andy Richardson, group development director at LSPIM, said: “I am delighted to see the commencement of work on this new and exciting retail outlet.

“As well as complementing Crieff’s existing High Street offer, the B&M store and parking facility will help attract additional shoppers to Crieff town centre, provide the public with more choice and enhance their overall shopping experience.”