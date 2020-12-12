Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Man in serious condition at Ninewells after crash closes A9 in Perthshire

by Stephen Eighteen
December 12 2020, 2.17pm Updated: December 12 2020, 5.20pm
A man is at Ninewells Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the A9 in Perthshire on Saturday morning.

Police and emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the southbound carriageway of the main thoroughfare, near the Queen Victoria School junction, Dunblane, at 7.30am.

The 19-year-old male driver of the car was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where medical staff describe his condition as serious.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Road Policing East, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the A9 near the QV junction this morning who either saw the crash or who may have any information that will assist our investigation.

“We are particularly keen to view any dashcam footage that drivers may have from the road around this time.

“Please contact Road Policing East via 101, quoting reference number 0876/12 December, 2020 when calling.”

The A9 southbound remains closed while officers carry out enquiries. Local diversions are in place.

Congestion has been reported in the Dunblane area.

Traffic Scotland urged motorists to avoid the area if they can.

