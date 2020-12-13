Canadian coffee giant Tim Hortons wants to open drive thru restaurant in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Canada’s biggest fast food chain has revealed plans to open a 24-hour diner in Perth.

The bid by Tim Horton’s to take over the city’s abandoned Frankie and Benny’s restaurant on Dunkeld Road is expected to create between 35 and 40 jobs.

The Toronto-based chain has been dubbed the Canadian Starbucks and is known throughout the world for its coffee, doughnuts, baked goods and breakfasts.

Bosses opened their first Scottish store in Glasgow three years ago.

A planning application has been submitted for new drive-thru and takeaway services at the old Frankie and Benny’s site, which is part of the St Catherine’s Retail Park.

Agents for the company said the move would “bring back into use a vacant unit within a prominent location” and will “contribute towards the Perth and Kinross economy through provision of increased employment opportunities and investment in the local area.”

They added: “Drive-thru restaurants encourage social distancing and are a fantastic way for restaurant businesses to remain financially viable during the current pandemic.”

The plans state: “It is considered the proposals will represent an improvement on the visual impact of the currently vacant site and will be entirely in keeping with the commercial character of the surrounding area.”

Owners of Frankie and Benny’s confirmed in July that the Perth branch would not reopen.

Tim Hortons hopes its application for Perth will run more smoothly than its plans to open in Dundee.

Councillors rejected plans for a drive-thru at the New Craigie Retail Park last month, but the company has now re-applied for the same site.