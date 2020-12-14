Crieff children raise over £1200 for local foodbank with 5k walk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of Crieff schoolchildren have raised more than £1200 for the local foodbank by completing a 5k sponsored walk.

The 5-7-year-olds from Ardvreck School – an independent boarding and day preparatory school for children aged between three and 13 – accomplished their challenge last week, and have donated £1274.37 to Crieff Community Foodbank.

They completed their walk in the wind and rain, but “kept on smiling and enjoyed every step” despite the downpour.

The young pupils had the support of Ardvreck Fifth formers, who were praised for their “positive spirits and kindness to others” on the day.

Headmistress of Ardvreck School, Ali Kinge thanked those who supported the children and praised the work of the foodbank.

She said: “A huge thank you to everyone who sponsored our Little Ardvreck walkers on their successful 5km hike.

“We are delighted to be able to support Crieff Community Food Bank, a local charity doing such amazing work in the community.”

Tina McRorie of Crieff Community Foodbank said all donations are always gratefully received, particularly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We at the foodbank are always very appreciative of any donation we receive, whether this is £1 or £1,000”, she said.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the community over the past year.

“This year has been a terrible year for so many people but we are amazed at how the whole community have come together to help those struggling.”

Earlier this year, the foodbank was forced to extend its opening hours due to an increased demand for its services.

Between summer last year and the beginning of 2020, the foodbank noticed a sharp rise in the number of people in need of support.

Ms McRorie told The Courier: “Since we moved into the Kings Centre towards the end of summer 2019, we have noticed a massive increase in foodbank users.

“We strive to ensure nobody goes without, and at the same time we offer a welcoming home-like environment where our clients can come and have a comfy seat.”

She encouraged anyone struggling to seek the support they need, saying: “We are all equal and we have all hit hard times at some point.”