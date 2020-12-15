Road rage Perth taxi driver banned from trade after swinging iron bar at motorist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Tayside taxi driver who confronted another motorist with an iron bar during a road-rage incident has been banned from doing his job.

Steven Laughlin, 31, was filmed as he pulled the weapon out of his car and swung it around at Ray Smith during the bust-up.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Laughlin has had his taxi driver’s badge removed as a result of the criminal prosecution against him.

On Monday, the court heard how Laughlin felt his car had been clipped by the other vehicle on the road and he stopped to speak to the other driver about what happened.

In-car footage of Laughlin reaching for the iron bar and coming out to face up to Mr Smith was shown to the court as he admitted breaching the peace.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio said: “In effect, one followed the other off the road.

“It was his position that the car had been clipped by the complainer’s car.

“He came off the main road and stopped and he’s filmed getting an iron bar out of the boot and swinging it towards the complainer.

“By the time the police arrive, he is being restrained by the complainer.

“It is alarming and thankfully things did not go beyond what they did.

“It was very foolish. It is bad enough that his impulsivity has caused him significant difficulties.

“It is a very regrettable incident which has already had significant consequences.

“Having seen the video footage, we can only be thankful it didn’t end up with more significant harm being caused.”

Laughlin, from Perth, was ordered to carry out 108 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “He was of the view that when he pulled over he suffered injuries from the complainer – a bruised lip and a black eye.

“He fully accepts responsibility for what was an impulsive incident.

“There was no planning involved in relation to this matter.

“He was a taxi driver and as a result he has now lost his taxi badge. He will change employment in the new year.”

Laughlin, of Sauchob Crescent, Methven, admitted breaching the peace on an unclassified road off the A9 near Tibbermore on October 23 2018 by threatening Mr Smith with a metal bar.