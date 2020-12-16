Perthshire care home staff spent months working on a pantomime for residents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Staff at a Perthshire care home staged their own pantomime for residents after their traditional trip to the theatre had to be called off.

The team at Glencairn House spent months preparing and rehearsing for the show, even creating their own colourful costumes and sets.

© Supplied by Glencairn House

© Supplied by Glencairn House

Staff adapted a script for Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to include jokes, references and songs tailored to their close-knit audience of 22.

Activities coordinator Julie Davies said she was determined that residents wouldn’t miss out on their Christmas treat.

“We usually go to the Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling to watch their panto,” she said. “It’s always a great day out and everyone really looks forward to it.

© Supplied by Glencairn House

“But it became clear quite early on that that wasn’t going to happen this year.”

Ms Davies said: “We started chatting about doing our own pantomime in August, and everyone was really up for the idea.

“The show took on a life of its own and the residents got involved, helping us make the props, sets and costumes.”

© Supplied by Glencairn House

Rehearsals took place every Thursday, with all members of the staff team, from management to housekeeping, day and night shift, taking part.

Costumes were bought with the help of a donation from the Rotary Club of Auchterarder.

“The show went down a storm,” she said. “The residents really loved it and we really loved putting it on.

“It has obviously been a tough time for care homes, but this was a way of keeping our spirits up and giving us something to focus on. It was nice to end the year in such a positive way.”

She said: “It all came together so well, we might start making it an annual event.”

Theatres across Scotland have adapted to coronavirus restrictions with their own virtual Christmas shows this year.