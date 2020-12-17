Auctioned Saints star’s kit raised £1,000 for Letham charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth neighbourhood charity are welcoming a four figure financial boost after a St Johnstone star’s kit was auctioned off.

Letham4all raised £1,000 in total when Derrick Allan auctioned off one of Liam Craig’s match worn shirts in aid of the group.

Mr Allan also matched the winning bid, placed by Conor Irvine, for the midfielder’s top.

On top of that, bids for the number 26’s socks and further donations bumped the figure up to a grand.

Letham4all have spent the summer delivering food packages to neighbours and running a food bank from their Tweedsmuir Road base, amongst providing other support.

Board member and Perth City North councillor John Rebbeck said: “This is a very generous act of kindness from Derrick and I am very grateful to him and everybody who spent or donated money.

“Letham4all are making a difference daily to people’s lives and the communities of North Perth and all funds raised are crucial to our continuing success.”