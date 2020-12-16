‘It’s just a wise thing to do’: Perth woman, 81, one of first Tayside care home residents to receive Pfizer vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An 81-year-old Perth woman has become one of the first care home residents in Tayside to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Fay Mckay, who stays at Balhousie North Inch Care Home, received the jab on Wednesday.

It comes as the vaccination programme is being rolled out across care homes across the country.

Following her vaccination, Fay said: “It’s just a wise thing to do. I think it’s silly to refuse it just in case it spreads.”

Care home staff are also receiving the vaccine as part of the roll-out.

Operations manager at Balhousie Care Group Emma Roberts said: “We’re extremely proud that Balhousie North Inch, our very first care home in Perthshire, was able to be part of history today for Tayside.

“Getting a Covid vaccine – especially if you work with vulnerable groups – is an important step in preventing the spread of the virus.

“It is another tool to making safe care home visits happen, alongside excellent infection prevention and control and efficient and accurate testing.”

Meanwhile, NHS frontline staff received the Covid-19 vaccinations last week.

Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside’s director of public health, described the move as a “real milestone”.

She said: “This week sees the first jabs delivered to care home residents and staff across Tayside.

“This is a real milestone in our response to Covid-19 and the phased roll-out will see more than 8000 residents and staff vaccinated over the coming weeks.

“The extent of the work undertaken to get us to this point cannot be underestimated and it is the product of a lot of effort from many teams.”

She added: “A final plea to everyone in Tayside is to stick with the rules.

“The vaccination is such good news but we still have to keep doing everything we can to stop the spread.”