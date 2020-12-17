‘So stupid’ man drove off from Perth Sheriff Court immediately after being banned from roads

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A motorist who drove off from Perth Sheriff Court minutes after being disqualified has had his ban doubled by a sheriff.

Florin Ciovica was spotted by a member of staff getting behind the wheel after leaving the building in Perth before driving off.

The 20-year-old had asked in court if it was OK for him to drive home to England when the original ban was imposed upon him.

When he was told it wasn’t, Ciovica simply ignored the answer and drove off with his girlfriend.

He was photographed pulling out the car park minutes after being banned at the city’s Justice of the Peace Court on October 22.

Police were alerted and a lookout was put in place which caught up with Ciovica a few miles away on the A90.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told him: “I accept that you have said you cannot believe you have been so stupid and, frankly, nor can I.

“It was inevitable you were going to be seen driving away from this court and I’m not surprised it was immediately brought to the attention of police.

“You have shown total disrespect for the authority of this court and it will be made clear to you a licence is a privilege and not a right.”

Ciovica, from Great Yarmouth, has now admitted driving while he was disqualified on the Perth to Dundee road on October 22.

He also admitted driving without insurance.

He was originally banned from driving at the JP Court for a speeding offence and driving without having any insurance during September. A six-month ban was imposed and he was fined £370.

On Wednesday, fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court: “Shortly after leaving court he was seen driving by a member of staff.”

Solicitor David Sinclair, defending, said: “He was aware he was disqualified.

“He has expressed regret and is very sorry for what happened.

“He can’t believe he has been so stupid.”

Sheriff Wade banned him from driving for 12 months and also ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.