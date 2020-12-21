Ogre in a Manger: Village mystery as Shrek usurps baby Jesus in Perthshire nativity scene

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fairytale ogre Shrek has made a surprise appearance at a Perthshire village’s nativity scene.

Locals were bemused to find the green-faced monster asleep in the manger when they came to check out the spectacular seasonal display at Nurse Peattie’s Garden in Abernethy.

The park has been transformed for Christmas thanks to herculean efforts by local groups and volunteers.

The nativity scene – complete with four kings – was put together by local families after an appeal on social media, while the Abernethy in Bloom group decked the garden with festive illuminations.

But no one is really sure how Shrek ended up taking a starring role.

It was first thought baby Jesus had been snatched by mischief makers, and replaced with the cuddly toy.

The surprise visitor was flagged up to The Courier with a message of – presumably – mock outrage: “Just thinking about someone wanting to wreck the joy of Christmas by replacing baby Jesus with a toy of a foolish green cartoon character makes me sick,” the sender wrote.

“Our little lord Shrek isn’t supposed to be asleep in the hay.”

But the reason behind the Hollywood character’s appearance may be a whole lot less sinister.

It is thought Shrek belongs to a local child, who put him in the manger to keep baby Jesus company.

The scene has since been re-arranged so that Christ is back in his crib, and Shrek is standing guard close-by.

Local Conservative councillor David Illingworth allayed fears about the saviour’s temporary disappearance.

“The baby Jesus was not kidnapped. He was given the Shrek toy to play with,” he said.

“Shrek has been moved to stand guard over the baby, along with the other attendees at the scene.”

He said: “Personally, I welcome Baby Shrek as a symbol of acceptance of all children, and I hope he becomes part of a Nativity tradition in Abernethy.”

Mr Illingworth added: “Everyone who lives in Abernethy is really proud of Nurse Peattie’s Garden. Abernethy in Bloom has, as usual, done a terrific job of lighting up the garden, and making the rest of the village look fantastic.”

Fellow councillor Kathleen Baird also welcomed the green guest. “One child will be smiling, knowing that his toy is in the stable,” she said.

Evelyn Scobie, who helped with the display, said it had been a huge community effort. “The church community has also been busy, and hundreds of knitted angels are now adorning the church gates,” she said.

“These angels have been knitted by an enthusiastic band of willing volunteers, and each one contains a Christmas message.”

Locals have been invited to take an angel home for their tree.

“I heard about the Shrek,” Evelyn said. “Personally, I like to think it was a toy dropped by a child and someone put it beside baby Jesus, or maybe the child though Jesus needed a toy, or many it was just someone having a laugh.”