Police concerned for wellbeing of woman, 26, reported missing from Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Perth are appealing for information to help trace a woman reported missing.

Demi Currie was reported missing from her home in the city on Thursday.

Officers say they are concerned for her safety and wellbeing and are currently carrying out searches to locate the 26-year-old.

Demi is described as white, around 5ft 2in in height and of slim build.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and drives a red Ford Focus with the registration number ST13 FLP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.