Perth bully who banned his partner from having ‘straight, male friends’ broke court order and bombarded her abuse for six months

A bully who banned his partner from having “straight, male friends” broke a court order and bombarded her with disgusting abuse for six months.

Robbie Singh later claimed he meant it as a joke but a sheriff told Singh: “It is a despicable offence. I have heard the tone and content of your ‘delightful’ communication with the complainer before.”

Perth Sheriff Court was told Singh had been convicted of attacking and injuring the woman in Glasgow last year by punching her numerous times while he believed she was pregnant.

He was given a community sentence and while he was on bail he broke its terms by repeatedly contacting her between December 1 2019 and June 1.

He also admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour during the same period by calling her abusive and derogatory names by text and on social media.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said Singh now accepted he was “disgusted” by his behaviour and was “working on controlling his negative emotions.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade, who fined Singh £1,125 and ordered him to pay his victim £1,000 in a similar case earlier this year, deferred sentence until May for reports.

In the previous case, he forced his partner to “kneel and beg for forgiveness” during a seven-month campaign of psychological abuse.

Sheriff Gillian Wade told Singh, 30: “Your attitude to women needs to be addressed.”