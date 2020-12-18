Adorable new Tayside police puppies put through their paces in Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three new police dogs were getting put through their puppy paces in Perthshire on Friday.

The nine-week-old puppies, Kai, Kim and Fury, began their training with Police Scotland’s Dog Section at Belmont Castle near Meigle.

© SYSTEM

A spokesperson for Tayside Police said: “They should be fully-grown general purpose police dogs in about 9 months, and their training will take about 18 months to 2 years.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Two of the puppies, Kai and Fury, are brothers, and another two of their siblings are also going to be police dogs – one in Aberdeen and one in Inverness.

Their first day’s basic training in Perthshire saw the puppies involved in some simple tracking and tracing, and introducing the dog’s to new people and environments.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The dog’s have also been assigned their handlers with PC Graham Hunter paired with Fury, PC Magnus McGarry with Kim, and PC Peter Gargan with Kai.